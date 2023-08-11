Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the first quarter worth $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,649 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.62, for a total value of $11,122,821.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $32,097,893.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Performance

NYSE:XYL traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.01. 136,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,846,707. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.54. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.15 and a 52 week high of $118.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 70.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on XYL. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Xylem from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. 888 reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird raised Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Xylem

About Xylem

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.