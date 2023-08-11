Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Upgraded to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Spectris from GBX 3,650 ($46.65) to GBX 4,250 ($54.31) in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Spectris from GBX 3,650 ($46.65) to GBX 4,280 ($54.70) in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th.
Spectris Stock Performance
About Spectris
Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.
