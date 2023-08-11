Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel decreased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,585 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.52.

Starbucks Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $101.66 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $81.67 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.63%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

