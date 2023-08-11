Stelco (TSE:STLC) PT Lowered to C$55.00

Stelco (TSE:STLC – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 42.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on STLC. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Stelco from C$46.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Stelco from C$48.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Stelco from C$62.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Stelco from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Stelco from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$47.25.

TSE STLC traded down C$0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$38.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,901. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$43.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$48.13. Stelco has a 52 week low of C$32.05 and a 52 week high of C$60.57. The stock has a market cap of C$2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 3.52, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.39.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

