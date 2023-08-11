Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target to C$98.00

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$93.00 to C$98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on STN. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$93.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$92.40.

STN stock traded up C$1.52 during trading on Friday, reaching C$89.25. The stock had a trading volume of 188,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,306. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$86.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$80.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.00. Stantec has a 1-year low of C$58.88 and a 1-year high of C$90.86.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.94 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.23 billion. Stantec had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 12.36%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 3.5896302 earnings per share for the current year.

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

