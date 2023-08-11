Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Price Target to $55.00

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

SMG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.29.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $52.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.72 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.73 and its 200 day moving average is $69.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $88.61.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a positive return on equity of 91.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently -108.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 48,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $2,739,620.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,516 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,447.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Scotts Miracle-Gro

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 262.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 61.0% during the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2,575.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

(Get Free Report)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is involved in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products comprising water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.