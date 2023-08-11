Stifel Nicolaus Raises Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Price Target to $12.00

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 14.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

NASDAQ:VIAV traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,875,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,218. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Viavi Solutions has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.43. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 58.50 and a beta of 0.85.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 2.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 32.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,279 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 10,316 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 8.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 115,782 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 8,863 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 46.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 120,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 38,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the first quarter valued at $1,104,000. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

