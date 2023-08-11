StockNews.com Lowers Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Shares of XNET stock opened at $1.86 on Tuesday. Xunlei has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.23. The stock has a market cap of $120.44 million, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $98.91 million during the quarter. Xunlei had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 4.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Xunlei during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xunlei during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Xunlei by 858.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 22,784 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Xunlei during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xunlei in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 5.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

