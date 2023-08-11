StockNews.com Lowers Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.
Xunlei Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of XNET stock opened at $1.86 on Tuesday. Xunlei has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.23. The stock has a market cap of $120.44 million, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $98.91 million during the quarter. Xunlei had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 4.73%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xunlei
Xunlei Company Profile
Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.
