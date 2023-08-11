Stoke Therapeutics’ (STOK) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Bank of America raised Stoke Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Stoke Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of STOK opened at $5.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average of $9.65. Stoke Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $22.46. The firm has a market cap of $251.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.32.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.06). Stoke Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.24% and a negative net margin of 679.83%. The firm had revenue of ($2.48) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Barry Ticho sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $159,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,487. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Stoke Therapeutics news, insider Barry Ticho sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $159,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,895 shares in the company, valued at $274,487. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Allan sold 1,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $26,259.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,948 shares of company stock worth $352,209 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 8.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 20.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 7.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

