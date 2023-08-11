Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) PT Raised to $400.00 at Loop Capital

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Loop Capital from $325.00 to $400.00 in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SMCI has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush reissued an underperform rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $287.50.

NASDAQ SMCI opened at $277.12 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $272.82 and its 200-day moving average is $168.66. Super Micro Computer has a 12-month low of $50.28 and a 12-month high of $357.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.24.

In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 43,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.89, for a total transaction of $10,011,663.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,355.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 43,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.89, for a total value of $10,011,663.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,355.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 16,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.28, for a total transaction of $3,835,871.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,321.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,409 shares of company stock valued at $14,164,411. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $884,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2,479.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 175,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,400,000 after purchasing an additional 168,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 41,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 10,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

