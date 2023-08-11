SVB Securities Begins Coverage on Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL)

SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $18.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Exelixis from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Exelixis from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exelixis from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Exelixis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.27.

Get Exelixis alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on EXEL

Exelixis Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $21.15 on Tuesday. Exelixis has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $21.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.67.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.05). Exelixis had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $408.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.91 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exelixis will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 30,553 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $631,530.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 285,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,900,602.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 55,710 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $1,093,587.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 571,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,227,888.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 30,553 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $631,530.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 285,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,900,602.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 146,263 shares of company stock worth $2,955,718. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Exelixis by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,828,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,405,000 after acquiring an additional 182,299 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Exelixis by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 146,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 7,671 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exelixis by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 51,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Exelixis by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $529,000. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exelixis

(Get Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.