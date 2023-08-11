Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target Increased to $160.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $158.00 to $160.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TTWO has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $148.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $147.68.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TTWO

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 1.3 %

Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,398,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,037. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $153.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of -18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($4.30). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 6,251 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $861,887.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,240,972.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 6,251 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $861,887.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,240,972.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 9,537 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total value of $1,312,958.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,708,457.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,035 shares of company stock valued at $2,208,725 over the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.