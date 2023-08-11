Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) PT Raised to $160.00 at Morgan Stanley

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $158.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TTWO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.68.

TTWO stock traded up $1.74 on Wednesday, reaching $140.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,398,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,037. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52 week low of $90.00 and a 52 week high of $153.84. The company has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($4.30). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 22.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 6,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $861,887.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,240,972.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 9,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total transaction of $1,312,958.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 666,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,708,457.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 6,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $861,887.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,240,972.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,035 shares of company stock worth $2,208,725 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,458,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,435,000 after buying an additional 118,028 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,311,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,771,000 after buying an additional 182,016 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,966,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,416,000 after buying an additional 929,148 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,016,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,988,000 after buying an additional 192,805 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,974,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,396,000 after buying an additional 896,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

