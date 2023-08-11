Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Price Target Raised to $2.75 at BMO Capital Markets

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Free Report) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $2.50 to $2.75 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:TLS traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.33. The stock had a trading volume of 319,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,477. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.18. Telos has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.00.
Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $35.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.51 million. Telos had a negative return on equity of 24.10% and a negative net margin of 22.51%. As a group, analysts expect that Telos will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.
Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.
