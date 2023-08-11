TELUS (NYSE:TU) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Barclays

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) had its target price cut by Barclays from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TU. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$27.50 in a report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th.

Shares of TELUS stock opened at $17.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.77 and a 200 day moving average of $19.85. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of $16.68 and a fifty-two week high of $23.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.274 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 175.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TU. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 227.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of TELUS during the first quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of TELUS during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of TELUS during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

