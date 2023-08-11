Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.8% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.32.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $166.20. 5,454,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,218,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.72. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $145.97 and a 52-week high of $188.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.79. The company has a market capitalization of $150.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,603.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

