The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Price Target to $40.00

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen began coverage on Warner Music Group in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded Warner Music Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Warner Music Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.46.

WMG stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.90. 1,879,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,681,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.03. Warner Music Group has a 1-year low of $21.57 and a 1-year high of $38.76.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 188.55% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Warner Music Group will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam grew its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

