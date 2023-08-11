The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s 6th Largest Position

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. decreased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,337 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.4% of Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $27,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.0% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.2% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $3,073,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.0% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total value of $1,985,152.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,486.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $1,315,668.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,908.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total transaction of $1,985,152.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,486.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,038 shares of company stock worth $8,460,839. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.82.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.99. 3,861,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,425,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $370.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.79. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.73%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

