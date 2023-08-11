The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,757,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,908 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Southern worth $122,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Southern by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Southern by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 907,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,776,000 after purchasing an additional 239,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,435 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $100,435.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,196,477.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Southern news, Director Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $3,538,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 844,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,738,351.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $100,435.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,196,477.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,761 shares of company stock worth $9,804,044. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,252,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,174,870. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $75.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.74. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 98.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho cut their target price on Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Southern in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SO

About Southern

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.