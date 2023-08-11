Todd Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,623 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,443,000 after buying an additional 1,715,004 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,226,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,129,000 after buying an additional 160,524 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2,534.9% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,800,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,973,000 after buying an additional 3,656,216 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,003,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,940,000 after buying an additional 208,400 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,526,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,613,000 after buying an additional 93,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of OHI stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.69. 532,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,077,647. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.08. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $33.71. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 262.75%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

