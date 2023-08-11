Todd Asset Management LLC Acquires 684 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 817,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $23,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 108,111.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,397,725,000 after buying an additional 192,989,515 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Bank of America by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 127,177,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,212,128,000 after buying an additional 23,532,190 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,636,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,087,307,000 after buying an additional 1,327,840 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $3,436,543,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,522,699,000 after buying an additional 603,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,813,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,091,285. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.81 and a 200 day moving average of $30.43. The stock has a market cap of $245.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $38.60.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 25.29%.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.26.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BAC

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

