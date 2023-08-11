Todd Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,395 Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,395 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter worth about $29,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 100.0% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:PWR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $200.40. The company had a trading volume of 226,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,554. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $194.02 and a 200 day moving average of $173.27. The company has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.13 and a beta of 1.08. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.25 and a 1 year high of $206.43.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

In other Quanta Services news, Director Bernard Fried sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total value of $1,438,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,460.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Bernard Fried sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total transaction of $1,438,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,460.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $749,086.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,651.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PWR. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $195.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.91.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Quanta Services

About Quanta Services

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.