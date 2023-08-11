Todd Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Todd Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 95.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,438 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 525,807 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,162,667,000 after buying an additional 261,934 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,603,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $437,239,000 after purchasing an additional 421,474 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,118,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,104,000 after purchasing an additional 451,733 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,638,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,605,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,733,789. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.99 and a 52-week high of $86.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.38.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.69. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $82.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.27.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

