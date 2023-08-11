Todd Asset Management LLC Has $18.66 Million Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 778,715 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,093 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of Marathon Oil worth $18,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at $15,200,230,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $209,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,916.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marathon Oil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRO

Marathon Oil Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MRO traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.80. 5,982,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,165,641. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.45. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $33.42. The company has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 12.62%.

Marathon Oil Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.