Todd Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,704,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,840 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $19,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Barclays by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,760,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,930,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013,456 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Barclays by 268.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,822,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,466 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 326.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,405,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,259 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 1,124.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,595,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,444,000 after buying an additional 1,465,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Barclays by 611.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,678,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,759,000 after buying an additional 1,442,726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Barclays from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. BNP Paribas downgraded Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BCS decreased their price objective on Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.68) to GBX 190 ($2.43) in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Barclays currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.00.

Barclays Price Performance

BCS stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.49. 9,545,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,061,576. Barclays PLC has a 52-week low of $5.89 and a 52-week high of $9.44. The company has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.94.

Barclays Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.1398 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.7%. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

Barclays Profile

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking, and wealth management services. The firm operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International segments. The Barclays UK segment consists the U.K. retail banking operations, U.K.

