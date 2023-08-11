Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 21,657 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Todd Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 596,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,657 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Synchrony Financial worth $17,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 6.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,123,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,786,000 after acquiring an additional 484,220 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 853.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,481 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,220,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,400,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,741,000 after buying an additional 284,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,280,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,185,000 after buying an additional 58,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 36,610 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $1,263,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 565,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,500,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

SYF stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,419,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,545,000. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.60. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $26.59 and a 12 month high of $40.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 19.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SYF shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

