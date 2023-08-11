Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 29,785 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Todd Asset Management LLC cut its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 464,332 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 29,785 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of eBay worth $20,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,705,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,949,109. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.22. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $35.92 and a one year high of $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.36.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. eBay had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. eBay’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is 40.49%.

In related news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $100,549.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,365.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EBAY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.29.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

