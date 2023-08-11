TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Price Target Lowered to $33.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TPG. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on TPG from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on TPG from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on TPG from $33.00 to $32.50 in a report on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on TPG from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on TPG from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.18.

Shares of TPG stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $27.50. The stock had a trading volume of 455,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,118. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 393.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.47. TPG has a 1 year low of $24.74 and a 1 year high of $44.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.53.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.06). TPG had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $603.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that TPG will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TPG by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of TPG by 0.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of TPG by 1.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in TPG by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in TPG by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. It offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

