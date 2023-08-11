Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Raised to $92.00 at DA Davidson

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by DA Davidson from $77.00 to $92.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TTD. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Vertical Research raised Trade Desk from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Benchmark upped their price target on Trade Desk from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a sell rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $85.27.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TTD traded down $2.47 on Thursday, hitting $74.62. 5,814,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,408,692. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.01, a P/E/G ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.78. Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $39.43 and a 52 week high of $91.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.89.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $382.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.85 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 7.46%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trade Desk will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In other news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $125,785.40. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 531,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,070,787.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $125,785.40. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 531,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,070,787.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lise J. Buyer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $751,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,584.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,403 shares of company stock worth $10,119,691 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trade Desk

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Trade Desk by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,593,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,193,453,000 after buying an additional 7,471,935 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth $100,508,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,638,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,700 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,853,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile



The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Articles

