Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on NOV (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 2,616 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,353% compared to the typical daily volume of 180 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 94.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new position in NOV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of NOV during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in NOV by 92.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NOV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NOV alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NOV from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on NOV from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NOV in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on NOV from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of NOV from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.81.

NOV Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $20.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.43. NOV has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $24.83. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.54.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 5.20%. NOV’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NOV will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOV Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

About NOV

(Get Free Report)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.