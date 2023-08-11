Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 90.0% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.28. 23,791,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,426,304. The firm has a market cap of $128.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $59.71 and a one year high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.81 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 60.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

