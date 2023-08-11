Trillium Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Trillium Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply comprises approximately 1.3% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Tractor Supply worth $42,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,565,000 after buying an additional 8,129 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at $611,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 15.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.8 %

Tractor Supply stock opened at $222.27 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $181.40 and a 12 month high of $251.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.45.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 55.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on TSCO shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.35.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In related news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $2,731,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,266.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $2,731,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,266.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $1,814,707.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,980 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,703. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,147 shares of company stock worth $6,612,685 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

