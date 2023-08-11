Truist Financial Boosts Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Price Target to $56.00

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NOG has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.22.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

NYSE:NOG opened at $41.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Northern Oil and Gas has a fifty-two week low of $24.21 and a fifty-two week high of $42.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.98.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.14. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 55.68% and a return on equity of 57.03%. The company had revenue of $476.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 10.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $878,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,923,580.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James B. Evans sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $878,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,923,580.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 142,791 shares of company stock valued at $5,906,692. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 15.0% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter valued at $529,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 5.3% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 153,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,784 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 15.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 21.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

