Truist Financial Raises Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Price Target to $52.00

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Progyny from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. BTIG Research started coverage on Progyny in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on Progyny from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Progyny from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

PGNY stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.97. 295,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,690. Progyny has a 52-week low of $28.03 and a 52-week high of $46.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.36 and a 200-day moving average of $35.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Progyny had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $279.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Progyny will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Progyny news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $1,159,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,825,085.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kevin K. Gordon sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $53,918.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,416.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $1,159,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,825,085.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,161,895 shares of company stock valued at $129,256,189. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progyny during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Progyny during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in Progyny by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Progyny by 3,119.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in Progyny by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

