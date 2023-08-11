Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) PT Raised to $75.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TWLO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Twilio from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Twilio from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Twilio from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Twilio from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.84.

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of Twilio stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,421,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,654,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a current ratio of 6.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.82. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.38. Twilio has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $88.60.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.82 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 30.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Twilio will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Twilio

In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total value of $536,364.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 204,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,967,692.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Elena A. Donio sold 2,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total transaction of $167,846.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 435,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,678,813.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total transaction of $536,364.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 204,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,967,692.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,024 shares of company stock worth $2,132,369 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twilio

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at about $894,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Twilio by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Twilio by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Twilio by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,765,000 after purchasing an additional 48,552 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

