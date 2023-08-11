Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) PT Raised to $27.00

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TWST. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Twist Bioscience from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.67.

NASDAQ:TWST opened at $22.79 on Monday. Twist Bioscience has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $57.40. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.70.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.13. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 28.22% and a negative net margin of 88.97%. The business had revenue of $63.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.08) earnings per share. Twist Bioscience’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twist Bioscience will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWST. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 101.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 155.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 73.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 257.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

