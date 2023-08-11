United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Raised to $195.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $188.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.41% from the company’s previous close.

UPS has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.54.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $2.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.62. 3,549,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,353,242. The firm has a market cap of $151.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $209.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.32.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

