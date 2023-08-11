US Bancorp DE Sells 2,632 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 623,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,632 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.27% of Travelers Companies worth $106,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 203.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total transaction of $1,750,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE TRV traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.44. The company had a trading volume of 327,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,334. The business’s 50-day moving average is $172.44 and its 200-day moving average is $176.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.59. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.65 and a 52 week high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.99). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on TRV. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.08.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

