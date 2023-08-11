US Nuclear (OTCMKTS:UCLE) versus Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Critical Analysis

US Nuclear (OTCMKTS:UCLE – Get Free Report) and Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.3% of Luna Innovations shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Luna Innovations shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares US Nuclear and Luna Innovations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets US Nuclear N/A N/A N/A Luna Innovations -1.91% 2.55% 1.57%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score US Nuclear 0 0 0 0 N/A Luna Innovations 0 1 3 0 2.75

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for US Nuclear and Luna Innovations, as reported by MarketBeat.

Luna Innovations has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 35.92%. Given Luna Innovations’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Luna Innovations is more favorable than US Nuclear.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares US Nuclear and Luna Innovations’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio US Nuclear N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Luna Innovations $109.50 million 2.36 $9.28 million ($0.07) -110.34

Luna Innovations has higher revenue and earnings than US Nuclear.

Summary

Luna Innovations beats US Nuclear on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About US Nuclear

US Nuclear Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and selling radiation detection and measuring equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Optron and Overhoff. The company offers radiation water monitors that allow the detection of radioactive materials in drinking water, ground water, rainfall, rivers, and lakes; alpha, beta, gamma, and Tritium monitors; DroneRAD aerial radiation detection; air and water monitors; and nano-second X-ray monitors. It also provides vehicle, personnel, exit, and room monitors; radon air monitors and radon switch products to determine the radon content in the air in basements, mills, mines, and buildings; handheld survey meters, as well as personal dosimeters and pocket micro-R meters; and port security equipment. In addition, the company offers software, which measures gamma and neutron radiation levels; airborne radioactivity levels; temperature and humidity in the facility; status of security doors; wind speed and direction; and barometric pressure. Its products and services are used in nuclear reactor plants, universities, local and state hospitals, government agencies, and emergency medical technicians/first responders, as well as in airports, cargo, screening as ports and borders, and other critical infrastructure. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Canoga Park, California.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations Incorporated provides fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers test and measurement equipment for fiber optic components and sub-assemblies; polarization control products, including components, modules, and instruments to measure, manage, and control polarization and group delay in fiber optic networks; tunable lasers; and single frequency lasers. It also provides ODiSI sensing solution, which provides distributed strain and temperature measurements; distributed temperature sensing system; hyperion sensing products; Terahertz Sensing Systems that provide precise single and multi-layer thickness, density, basis weight, and caliper thickness measurements; and distributed acoustic sensing products. The company primarily markets its fiber optic test, measurement, and control products to telecommunications companies, defense agencies, government system integrators, researchers, original equipment manufacturers, distributors, testing labs, and strategic partners directly, as well as through manufacturer representative organizations, partner and distribution channels, technical sales engineers, value added resellers, and independent sales representatives. Luna Innovations Incorporated was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Roanoke, Virginia.

