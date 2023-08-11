Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Utz Brands had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $362.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Utz Brands updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Utz Brands Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of UTZ traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.20. The company had a trading volume of 354,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,247. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.80. Utz Brands has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $19.15.

Utz Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were issued a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 230.00%.

In other Utz Brands news, Director Dylan Lissette acquired 15,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,999.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 95,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,179.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 17.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Utz Brands by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 11,447 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Utz Brands by 14.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,868,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,655,000 after acquiring an additional 610,455 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Utz Brands by 17.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Utz Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Utz Brands by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, veggies, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGI Fridays, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

