VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 81,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. Natixis acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $55,000.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.45. 10,358,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,069,824. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $21.52 and a 12-month high of $36.26. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.25.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.