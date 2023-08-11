Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp decreased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,937 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $14,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after buying an additional 424,533,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,849,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,705,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,977 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,835,000 after acquiring an additional 499,927 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,728,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,286,000 after purchasing an additional 60,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,444,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,075,000 after purchasing an additional 54,610 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUG traded down $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $280.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 684,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,659. The company has a market cap of $91.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $281.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.52. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $295.07.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

