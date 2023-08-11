Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $21,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VO. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 13,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $220.68. 439,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,851. The stock has a market cap of $54.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $220.31 and a 200-day moving average of $214.04. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $229.34.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

