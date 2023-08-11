Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Sold by Coury Firm Asset Management LLC

Coury Firm Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 32.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,845 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Coury Firm Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VMBS. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 46.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 226,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,323,000 after acquiring an additional 71,796 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 160,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,029,000 after acquiring an additional 12,419 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $425,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VMBS traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $44.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,016,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,294. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.19. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $43.33 and a 1-year high of $48.85.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

