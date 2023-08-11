Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crane Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 41,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,719,000 after buying an additional 9,807 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 197,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,180,000 after buying an additional 40,651 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 112,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,578,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 65,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,455,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 74,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,032,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $201.90. 776,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,090. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $200.09 and a 200-day moving average of $194.05. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $210.00.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

