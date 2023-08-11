Verus Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 57.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,173 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 134,793 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $66,974,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 105,177 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,585,000 after buying an additional 10,428 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 10.5% in the first quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,470 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.3 %

COST stock traded up $1.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $561.49. 1,106,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,849,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $248.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $447.90 and a 1 year high of $571.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $538.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $510.82.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. VNET Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $567.00 to $597.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $562.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.