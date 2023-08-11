Verus Capital Partners LLC Has $1.66 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 3,817 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. grew its position in Home Depot by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 30,445 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,450,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Home Depot by 4,329.2% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 387,203 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $114,271,000 after purchasing an additional 378,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co raised its holdings in Home Depot by 9.5% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 40,702 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,012,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.66.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HD traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $329.41. 3,074,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,910,676. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $265.61 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The stock has a market cap of $331.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

