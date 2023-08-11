Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.25.

VSAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Viasat from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Viasat from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Viasat from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viasat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Viasat in a research note on Thursday, July 13th.

In other news, insider Craig Andrew Miller sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $33,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,705. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold 1,407 shares of company stock worth $59,850 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Viasat during the 2nd quarter valued at $468,581,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Viasat by 47.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,292,413 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $348,295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331,879 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Viasat by 6.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,111,765 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $214,989,000 after acquiring an additional 452,198 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Viasat by 5.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,194,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $108,114,000 after acquiring an additional 154,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Viasat by 15.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,592,326 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $87,724,000 after acquiring an additional 342,499 shares in the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viasat stock opened at $29.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.13, a P/E/G ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.06. Viasat has a 52 week low of $27.34 and a 52 week high of $47.35.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $15.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.41 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $666.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.47 million. Viasat had a net margin of 40.92% and a return on equity of 35.76%. On average, equities analysts predict that Viasat will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Viasat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

