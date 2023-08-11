Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,667 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Visa by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,621,287,000 after buying an additional 5,864,340 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Visa by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,100,136 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,616,564,000 after buying an additional 2,216,275 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,221,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,683,673,000 after buying an additional 640,839 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 116,608.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,090,978,000 after buying an additional 24,483,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $3,067,232,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $240.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,604,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,210,214. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $234.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $446.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $245.37.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.84%.

V has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.32.

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,706,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,600 shares of company stock worth $13,828,767 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

