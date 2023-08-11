Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,260 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,449 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,600 shares of company stock worth $13,828,767. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.32.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE V traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $240.04. 3,606,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,210,214. The company’s 50 day moving average is $234.44 and its 200 day moving average is $229.12. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $245.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.84%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

